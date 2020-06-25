Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Severe weather threat for Central US as heavy rain lingers on Gulf Coast, Saharan dust to arrive

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Travis Fedschun | Fox News
National forecast for Thursday, June 25Video

National forecast for Thursday, June 25

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Another wet day is on tap Thursday for portions of the Gulf Coast before dry conditions and a large cloud of Saharan dust that's blanketed the Caribbean reaches the region.

A stationary front draped across the Gulf Coast will act as a focal point for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Heavy rain and perhaps some localized flash flooding is possible across the western and central portion of the Gulf Coast, including the Houston area.

SAHARAN DUST PLUME DRIFTS TOWARD US AS DOLLY WEAKENS OVER ATLANTIC; HEAVY RAIN THREAT FOR GULF COAST

Dry conditions will move in as well as hotter temperatures this weekend.

The national forecast for June 25, 2020.

Saharan dust cloud arrives

The airmass will move into the South and Gulf Coast by the weekend.

The Saharan dust will continue to move into the Gulf Coast over the next few days.

It’s one of the most impressive layers of dust we’ve ever seen moving into the U.S, and the results will be hazy skies, reduced visibility and poor air quality.

What to know about the Saharan Dust Layer.

However, on the positive side, folks will be able to see some deeper oranges and reds as the sun sets because of dust particles in the atmosphere.

Severe weather threat in Northern Plains, Midwest

Severe weather is possible across the Northern Plains on Thursday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible along a cold front charging across the Northern Plains on Thursday, and then into the Midwest and Great Lakes Friday.

Severe weather is possible across the Northern Plains on Thursday.

Damaging winds and hail are the biggest threats from these storms.

Heavy rain is possible across parts of the Gulf Coast, while severe weather remains a threat for the northern Plains and Midwest.

Isolated tornadoes will also be possible. The region has seen several bouts of severe weather this month, including three tornadoes that touched down in northwest Minnesota last Thursday.

SUMMER HEAT LOOKS TO STICK AROUND THROUGH SEPTEMBER FOR MOST OF US, WORSENING DROUGHT CONDITIONS OUT WEST

NWS Grand Forks warning coordination meteorologist Gregory Gust told the Grand Forks Herald that the area of northern North Dakota and Minnesota tend to see the most tornadoes in June, July, and August.

Temperatures ahead of the front will be 5-10 degrees above average.

Dangerous heat in California lingers through Saturday

Heat advisories stretch from central to northern California and into Oregon.

The hot weather that's been baking the West Coast all week is sticking around a few more days.

Hot weather is expected again out West on Friday.

Heat advisories remain posted for portions of Central and Northern California, where temperatures also are well above average through the next several days.

Temperatures as much as 10 to 15 degrees above normal can be expected in the interior valleys of California.

Fox News' Brandon Noriega contributed to this report.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.