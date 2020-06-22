Expand / Collapse search
Severe weather threat for over 100 million as dangerous heat returns out West

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Strong to severe thunderstorms could cause problems with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain for parts of the southern Plains on Monday as a cold front marches through the region.

Behind the front, the coolest temperatures will continue over the north-central U.S.

The National Weather Service's (NWS) Storm Prediction Center (SPC) said that over 100 million Americans may see severe weather on Monday in three parts of the country.

Parts of the southern Plains to the lower and mid-Mississippi River Valley are the greatest risk of seeing severe storms through the evening hours.

Areas from the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex into the ArkLaTex are all under the threat of severe weather, particularly with a strong hail threat.

Scattered storms will also be widespread over the Midwest through parts of the Northeast and down into South Florida.

The SPC said in these areas, damaging winds are expected to be the biggest threat.

Heat is back on out West, interior Northeast

Dangerous heat will return across the West on Monday.

While the rest of the country deals with the threat of severe weather, it's full-on summer in the West and interior Northeast.

The heat returns over California and the Great Basin with record high temperatures possible Monday and Tuesday.  
Heat advisories and an excessive heat watch are up for this area.

Above-average temperatures are in the forecast to start the week in Northern New York and interior New England, where highs will soar at or above 90 degrees.

Record heat is possible in the Northeast on Monday and Tuesday.

