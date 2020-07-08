Severe weather possible across Midwest as wildfire threat simmers out West

Another day of hot temperatures across the nation's midsection on Wednesday will fuel the threat of severe weather.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day along with a cold front that's moving through the Midwest.

Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible, along with the risk of flash flooding where pockets of heavy rain accumulate.

The greatest risk of severe weather is from parts of Kansas across Nebraska into northwest Iowa, Minnesota, and northern Wisconsin.

Ahead of the cold front fueling the storms, temperatures are hot with humidity, allowing heat indices (feels like) temperatures to rise into the 90-100 degree range.

Heat advisories are in effect across the Midwest and Great Lakes on Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop several degrees Thursday, especially across the Upper Midwest.

This system fueling the severe storms will move into the Great Lakes by Thursday.

In terms of other precipitation on Wednesday, a stalled front along with an area of low pressure will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms stretching from Texas into the Southeast.

Wildfire threat continues out West

Fire danger remains high on Wednesday over parts of the Interior West and the Rockies with ongoing breezy conditions and low humidity.

Red flag warnings are in effect for portions of Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming.