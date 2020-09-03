Expand / Collapse search
Severe weather threat for 59 million, dangerous heat for West heading into Labor Day weekend

An 'enhanced' area of severe weather is forecast for the Mid-Atlantic

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Travis Fedschun | Fox News
A disturbance heading east may trigger severe thunderstorms for millions on Thursday as record-setting heat will settle in over the West for the holiday weekend.

Scattered storms could turn severe over the Mid-Atlantic by Thursday afternoon.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes along with heavy rain will be possible.

MELTING WEATHER RECORDS IN AUGUST, PHOENIX SEES HOTTEST SUMMER ON RECORD

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) said there's an enhanced risk of severe weather across the region, with a particular concern for damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

The areas at greatest risk of severe weather on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

The areas at greatest risk of severe weather on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Fox News)

Some 59 million Americans may see severe weather on Thursday, with over 9 million in the "enhanced" area, according to the SPC.

Cities such as Baltimore, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and up toward New York City, may see storms develop throughout the day.

In the nation's midsection, heavy rain with the risk of flash flooding continues for areas over the Central and Southern Plains.

Flooding conditions continue across the nation's midsection.

Flooding conditions continue across the nation's midsection. (Fox News)

Some rainfall rates could reach two inches per hour in isolated spots.

ISAIAS TRIGGERED DEADLY TORNADO OUTBREAK WHILE ROARING UP EAST COAST THAT BROKE RECORDS

Flash flood warnings and watches are in effect throughout the region.

Extreme heat returns to the West through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Heat warnings and advisories stretch across the West.

Heat warnings and advisories stretch across the West. (Fox News)

Dangerous temperatures and dry conditions will be unbearable in some areas, running 20 to 25 degrees above average.

Many areas across the Southwest will see temperatures soar well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Forecast high temperatures for Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Forecast high temperatures for Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, a cold front dropping into the Midwest and Great Lakes will bring cooler, drier weather for the region over the weekend.

Drought conditions are worsening out West, as more extreme heat is in the forecast.

Drought conditions are worsening out West, as more extreme heat is in the forecast. (Fox News)

Fox News' Brandon Noriega contributed to this report.

