Severe weather threat for 59 million, dangerous heat for West heading into Labor Day weekend

A disturbance heading east may trigger severe thunderstorms for millions on Thursday as record-setting heat will settle in over the West for the holiday weekend.

Scattered storms could turn severe over the Mid-Atlantic by Thursday afternoon.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes along with heavy rain will be possible.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) said there's an enhanced risk of severe weather across the region, with a particular concern for damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

Some 59 million Americans may see severe weather on Thursday, with over 9 million in the "enhanced" area, according to the SPC.

Cities such as Baltimore, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and up toward New York City, may see storms develop throughout the day.

In the nation's midsection, heavy rain with the risk of flash flooding continues for areas over the Central and Southern Plains.

Some rainfall rates could reach two inches per hour in isolated spots.

Flash flood warnings and watches are in effect throughout the region.

Extreme heat returns to the West through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Dangerous temperatures and dry conditions will be unbearable in some areas, running 20 to 25 degrees above average.

Many areas across the Southwest will see temperatures soar well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Meanwhile, a cold front dropping into the Midwest and Great Lakes will bring cooler, drier weather for the region over the weekend.

