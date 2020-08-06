Expand / Collapse search
Severe weather threat for areas recovering from Isaias, heat roasts Southwest

Some storms that develop could cause gusty winds in the Mid-Atlantic region

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National forecast for Thursday, August 6

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A stalled front over the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast on Thursday will bring the risk of showers and thunderstorms over the next few days.

Locally heavy rain will be possible with 1 to 2 inches, and with the recent heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias with saturated ground, flash flooding will also be a threat.

Some storms that develop could be severe and could also cause gusty winds in the Mid-Atlantic region.

2 KILLED BY LIGHTNING STRIKE WHILE CLEANING UP HURRICANE ISAIAS DEBRIS IN NORTH CAROLINA

A man walks past a damaged house with a chainsaw in the Riverview neighborhood of Suffolk, Va., after Hurricane Isaias moved through the region Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

A man walks past a damaged house with a chainsaw in the Riverview neighborhood of Suffolk, Va., after Hurricane Isaias moved through the region Tuesday, August 4, 2020. (Jonathon Gruenke/The Daily Press via AP)

A cold front moving across the Northwest will move into the northern Plains on Friday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The threat for severe weather on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

The threat for severe weather on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Fox News)

Stronger storms will also be possible over the High Plains.

The national forecast for Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

The national forecast for Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Fox News)

The greatest chance of severe weather this week will be on Friday across the northern High Plains to the Upper Mississippi Valley.

TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS CLAIMS LIFE OF PENNSYLVANIA GIRL, 5, WHO 'WALKED OUT' OF HOME

Flash flooding is the main threat in this region, especially in the intersection of Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas over the next couple of days.

Fire weather stays a threat for the Southwest

Forecast high temperatures on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Forecast high temperatures on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Fox News)

The heat continues for the Southwest and southern Plains on Thursday with temperatures at or above 100 degrees.

Forecast high temperatures for Phoenix this upcoming weekend.

Forecast high temperatures for Phoenix this upcoming weekend. (Fox News)

Highs in the Phoenix area are forecast to remain scorching through the weekend.

An elevated risk for fire danger once again for the Southwest and Intermountain West.

The threat of wildfires stretches across the West on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

The threat of wildfires stretches across the West on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Isolated dry thunderstorms in the region could start wildfires, especially in Idaho.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

