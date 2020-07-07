Severe thunderstorms target Northern Plains as critical fire danger lingers out West

A strong storm system moving through the Pacific Northwest will bring the risk for severe thunderstorms throughout the day on Tuesday across the Northern Plains.

As the severe storms develop, they bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) says that an enhanced risk of severe storms is possible across Montana and into the western portions of the Dakotas.

Flash flooding will also be a concern with heavier pockets of rain in some spots.

Scattered thunderstorms will also be possible across the Southeast along a stalled frontal boundary.

In between the two systems, warm temperatures in the 80s and 90s will stretch from the Midwest through to western New York and Pennsylvania.

Critical fire weather out West

Fire danger will be elevated over the Great Basin and interior West.

Temperatures remain warm and conditions are dry with some gusty winds, allowing any fires that develop to quickly grow.

Eye on the tropics

Across the tropics, things are quiet for now.

We'll watch an area of low pressure over the Southeast that could potentially develop along the Southeast Coast over the next few days.