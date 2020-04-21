Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Weather
Published

Severe thunderstorm threat in Northeast, storms may bring damaging winds to NYC and Philadelphia

By Brandon Noriega, Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
National forecast for Tuesday, April 21Video

National forecast for Tuesday, April 21

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A cold front moving across the Northeast will bring the threat of severe thunderstorms to the region Tuesday, including potentially damaging wind gusts in the coronavirus outbreak's epicenter.

The severe weather is expected to arrive by Tuesday afternoon along the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington D.C. to Boston, The Philadelphia and New York City areas also are at risk.

"We are watching the potential for severe weather today across two areas, one of them the Northeast," Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said on "Fox & Friends." "From D.C. up toward Boston, we could see the potential for large hail, even damaging winds, perhaps even isolated tornadoes and then the other area, across the Southern Plains."

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM DANGERS: WHY YOU SHOULD TAKE WARNINGS SERIOUSLY

The primary threat from the storms in the Northeast will be damaging winds.

The threat of severe weather on Tuesday includes the Northeast and parts of the Southern Plains

The threat of severe weather on Tuesday includes the Northeast and parts of the Southern Plains (Fox News)

According to the National Weather Service's (NWS) Storm Prediction Center (SPC), the storms will develop around midday and move quickly to the coast.

Once storms move offshore Tuesday evening, wind advisories go into effect through Wednesday for wind gusts up to 50 mph in the Northeast.

Wind advisories are in effect for the Northeast as a cold front may bring severe thunderstorms followed by winds up to 50 mph.

Wind advisories are in effect for the Northeast as a cold front may bring severe thunderstorms followed by winds up to 50 mph. (Fox News)

Separate strong storms will develop Tuesday in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, stretching into central Oklahoma.

Large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado are possible in those areas.

WHERE DO TORNADOES HIT THE MOST IN THE US? HERE ARE THE TOP 5 STATES

According to the SPC, more than 36 million Americans are under the threat of severe weather Tuesday, including those in major cities like New York City, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City and Newark, N.J.

The threat of more widespread severe weather returns Wednesday to Oklahoma and Texas, stretching into the lower Mississippi River Valley to central and southern Arkansas, central and northern Louisiana, and Mississippi.

A threat of widespread severe weather on Wednesday for areas that have been impacted by storms in recent weeks.

A threat of widespread severe weather on Wednesday for areas that have been impacted by storms in recent weeks.

"Later on into tomorrow, we're going to deal with the threat for severe storms across some of the same areas that were hit hard over the last couple of weeks," Dean said on "Fox & Friends.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP 

Areas from Dallas/Fort Worth and Oklahoma City eastward to Shreveport, La., and Jackson, Miss., may face hazards like large hail, damaging wind gusts, flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes.

Flash flooding may also be a threat this week as storms bring more rain to parts of the South that have been battered by storms in recent weeks.

Flash flooding may also be a threat this week as storms bring more rain to parts of the South that have been battered by storms in recent weeks. (Fox News)

Parts of Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and areas near the Gulf Coast in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia are expected to see several inches of rain through midweek.