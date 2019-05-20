Severe storms, tornadoes sweep across Oklahoma

A severe storm system that forecasters warned could bring dangerous tornadoes to parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas ripped through the Southern Plains Monday evening, spawning twisters that damaged buildings and produced heavy rain, but caused no reported injuries.

TORNADOES DESTROY HOMES ACROSS SOUTHERN PLAINS AHEAD OF 'SIGNIFICANT SEVERE WEATHER EVENT'

The tornadoes that were reported Monday were in sparsely populated areas. Glynadee Edwards, the Greer County (Okla.) emergency management director, told The Associated Press that some homes in the southwestern town of Mangum incurred roof damage and the high school's agriculture barn was destroyed, but the livestock survived.

"The pigs are walking around wondering what happened to their house," she said.

Another tornado was reported near Lucien, in northern Oklahoma, severely damaging a house and destroying a barn. One storm cell near Crescent, 32 miles north of Oklahoma City, spawned twin tornadoes.

10 DEADLIEST US TORNADOES ON RECORD

Oklahoma residents had been placed on high alert as forecasters called for storms to bring hail and wind gusts of up to 80 mph. School districts in Oklahoma City, nearby Norman and elsewhere in the state canceled classes Monday while Tinker Air Force Base near the state capital moved several planes to other military installations in anticipation of storm damage. Meanwhile, state workers in several Oklahoma counties were sent home early.

Some flights at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City were canceled to avoid damage to aircraft and the possibility of extended delays elsewhere. Schools in Abilene and elsewhere in West Texas sent their students home early.

The storm was expected to move later Monday into western Arkansas.

Monday marked the latest round of severe weather to strike the region after a spate of tornadoes raked the Southern Plains on Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread damage and some people injured. It also marked the sixth anniversary of a massive tornado in Moore, south of Oklahoma City, that killed 24 people.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.