Severe storms across mid-Atlantic, Northeast knock out power, injure 5: reports

Dangerous torms toppled trees, damaged structures

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Severe weather swept the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Wednesday, knocking out power for thousands and reportedly injuring at least five people. 

Images posted to social media showed fantastical-looking thunderstorms bearing down on Washington, D.C., with lightning bolts illuminating the 555-foot-tall Washington Monument. 

A baseball game at the nearby Nationals Park was impacted and fans were instructed to seek shelter until the weather passed.

The baseball diamond is covered with tarp and seats are empty as a storm forced a rain delay of the baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Up the I-19 corridor, a game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays was postponed due to inclement weather.

Video footage from Fairfax, Va., showed dangerous hail and damaging wind gusts pounding cars and whipping around patio furniture

According to Inside Nova, trees fell on houses, mobile homes and roads. 

According to reports, the National Weather Service (NWS) – citing Prince William County emergency management -- said that one person had sustained a hail-related head injury in Manassas, Va.

Requests for confirmation of that report were not immediately returned.

Power remained knocked out for thousands across several eastern states on Thursday morning, according to power outage tracker PowerOutage.US.

More than 5,400 Virginians were shown still without power as well as more than 2,000 New Yorkers, 2,500 New Jerseyans, close to 4,000 North Carolinians, almost 2,500 Maryland customers and more than 5,500 residents of Pennsylvania

Outages were in the tens of thousands Wednesday evening, according to The Weather Channel.

Images showed more trees crashing through roofs in Pennsylvania and Maryland as well.

In Penn Yan, N.Y., four people sustained minor injuries when a large structure under construction toppled due to strong winds and what some guessed was a microburst, though it could not be confirmed. 

Finger Lakes Daily News staff meteorologist Kevin Williams reported late Wednesday night that peak gusts at the time were hovering around 49 mph, according to the New York State Mesonet (NYSM).

"Certainly, if there was a microburst (not certain at this time), higher, highly localized, gusts would have been possible," Williams said in an update.

The NWS said Thursday that storms and more extreme weather are expected to hit both the East Coast from portions of Virginia to Maine and the Great Plains and central U.S., with intense winds, hail and tornado threats. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.

