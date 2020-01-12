Ohio church damaged as high winds, rain batter state

Severe storms across Ohio reportedly downed trees, knocked out power and damaged a Scioto County church -- potentially beyond repair.

Meanwhile, a tornado may have touched down in Miami County, Dayton's WDTN-TV reported.

The steeple and several bricks from the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Portsmouth, Scioto County, about 120 miles southeast of Dayton, were blown off by the wind, WSAZ-TV of Huntington, W. Va., reported.

Viewer photos submitted to Eric Halperin of WCMH-TV in Columbus showed the extensive damage.

STORMS IN SOUTH BLAMED FOR 11 DEATHS, INCLUDING 3 IN ALABAMA FROM TORNADO

Fire officials told WSAZ they were concerned the storms could further damage the historic church, built in 1886, and possibly cause it to fall down.

In Champaign and Miami counties, both north of Dayton (Montgomery County), homeowners lost power and bricks were left strewn across sidewalks and roads, WDTN-TV of Dayton reported.

The Troy Fire Department said seven commercial buildings and several homes were damaged in the city, 20 miles north of Dayton, including a tree that fell on a house, WHIO-TV of Dayton reported.

Winds gusts as high as 83 mph were reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base outside Dayton, according to WDTN.

A high-wind warning remained in effect for most of the region until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, powerful storms across the South have been blamed for at least 11 deaths, including three from a tornado in Alabama.

No deaths have been reported in Ohio.