Severe Midwest storms leave hundreds of thousands without power

Hundreds of thousands were left without power in the Midwest on Wednesday as more thunderstorms rolled through the region.

Storms in Wisconsin knocked down trees and power lines, leaving more than 150,000 utility customers without power.

A tornado was also reported by law enforcement near Black Creek, a village approximately 25 miles west of Green Bay.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the event, though a tornado warning was in effect until 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday for northeastern Outagamie and eastern Shawano counties.

Severe thunderstorms were also reported in Dane, Rock, Columbia, Sauk, Green and Iowa counties in southern Wisconsin.

Power outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed that more than 114,000 were still without power in the counties early Wednesday morning.

In nearby Michigan, the tracker showed more than 218,400 remained without power and in Illinois, the count was over 101,500.

In Illinois, the thunderstorms hit just one day after at least seven tornadoes touched down in the northern part of the state.

Utility company Commonwealth Edison said customers in Cook, Lake, McHenry and Kane counties remained powerless on Wednesday after the storm.

Winds gusts were clocked at speeds of up to 70 mph, and residents of Evanston and Plainfield reported extensive tree damage.

Evanston also saw flooding and malfunctioning street lights and traffic signals, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The National Weather Service (NWS) also issued severe thunderstorm warnings in both Michigan and Indiana and residents of the Great Lake State's western region reported heavy damage overnight, according to Fox 17.

The NWS warned in a Wednesday update that the Great Lakes are "most at risk" for more severe storms with an enhanced risk for severe weather over western Michigan and a slight risk over the state and portions of the Midwest.

The agency cautioned that damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and flash flooding could threaten communities as scattered thunderstorms impact the Midwest to the East Coast, Gulf Coast and Florida over the next couple of days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.