A semitrailer sped toward a crowd of people protesting the death of George Floyd on Sunday, video showed.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety [DPS] announced the unidentified driver was arrested and taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.

Remarkably, DPS officials said it appeared none of the protesters was seriously injured.

Video of the incident showed the truck barreling toward the crowd of peaceful protesters assembled on both lanes of the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis.

Many of the protesters could be seen scrambling to get out of the way as the truck appeared to come to a stop.

Officials in Minneapolis and St. Paul had ordered the highway closed at 5 p.m. It was unclear how the semi managed to get on the highway.

One of those protesters told KARE 11 the driver could be heard honking the horn as he approached.

"We could hear his horn," the protester said. "He was holding the horn down the entire time."

