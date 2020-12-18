Expand / Collapse search
SEE THE PHOTOS: FOX News fans share their own reporting on season's first nor'easter

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/12/918/516/20201217_095249.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    From Ballston Spa, NY
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/12/918/516/IMG_8419.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1

    Siblings sledding at DeSales University in Center Valley, PA.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/12/918/516/IMG_1218.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1

    My car in Clifton Park, NY. Where I am in the Capital Region we woke up Dec 17th, to roughly 2 feet and the plows left us a little extra! How thoughtful 😂 Laura Huggins
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/12/918/516/DE8CDA59D33A442C8FAC27FF50CD4C26.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Greetings Fox news staff, We wanted to share a few pics of the snowstorm here in Vermont as the storm dumped over 3 FEET of snow here, plus another story is that although the huge snowfall totals were great for the ski mountain resorts, there is a 14 day quarantine in effect here in Vermont, so it’s great to have solitude on a lonely ski mountain without the elitists and there families from other states zooming about! Our Vehicles are below those mounds.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/12/918/516/image0.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1

    Burton the Bernedoodle loves this snow
Image 1 of 4

