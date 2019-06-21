SEE IT: Man strolls down Los Angeles freeway during rush hour

A pedestrian was captured on dashcam footage carelessly strolling down a Los Angeles freeway during morning rush hours traffic on Thursday.

A driver by the username @JDRAIMER posted the bizarre footage, showing the pedestrian walking down the 110 Freeway around 8:40 a.m.

“Only in LA will you find a guy walking down the number 1 lane of the 110 N during rush hour and that’s not the reason it’s bumper to bumper traffic!” read the driver’s post on Instagram.

The video footages showed cars simply slowing down to pass the pedestrian before going on normally with their commutes.

The incident comes just a few weeks after a man was spotted riding his bicycle down the center of the 101 freeway – also during morning rush hour traffic.