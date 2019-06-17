SEE IT: Group of ‘brazen thieves’ steal $8K worth of clothes from Tommy Hilfiger store: police
Police are asking the public’s help tracking down a group of four “thieves” who walked into a Northern California Tommy Hilfiger store earlier this month, grabbed as much merchandise as they could carry, and walked out with about $8,000 worth of items.
The June 9 theft, which took place in Vacaville, Calif., was captured on store surveillance footage and shared by police on Facebook Saturday.
“It’s hard to believe how brazen these thieves are – walking in and loading up with as much merchandise as they can carry,” Vacaville police wrote. “The video, shot by a store employee, will stun you.”
The store employees immediately notified the police and provided descriptions of the suspects and their car: a newer model Chevy SUV, police said. The suspects had reportedly covered the license plate with a garbage bag.
Police commended the store employees were reacting quickly and said there were no injuries. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Richard Jimenez at 707-449-5200.