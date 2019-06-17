SEE IT: Group of ‘brazen thieves’ steal $8K worth of clothes from Tommy Hilfiger store: police

Police are asking the public’s help tracking down a group of four “thieves” who walked into a Northern California Tommy Hilfiger store earlier this month, grabbed as much merchandise as they could carry, and walked out with about $8,000 worth of items.

The June 9 theft, which took place in Vacaville, Calif., was captured on store surveillance footage and shared by police on Facebook Saturday.

“It’s hard to believe how brazen these thieves are – walking in and loading up with as much merchandise as they can carry,” Vacaville police wrote. “The video, shot by a store employee, will stun you.”

The store employees immediately notified the police and provided descriptions of the suspects and their car: a newer model Chevy SUV, police said. The suspects had reportedly covered the license plate with a garbage bag.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police commended the store employees were reacting quickly and said there were no injuries. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Richard Jimenez at 707-449-5200.