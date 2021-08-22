Security footage shows moment gunman ambushed slain Ice-T pal

Police on Saturday released a surveillance video of the fatal shooting of Ice-T pal and filmmaker Joseph "Taheim" Bryan in the hopes of identifying the triggerman.

Footage showed the suspect, wearing black track pants, a white sweatshirt and a hat and mask, pacing around the entrance to a garage in Long Island City, Queens while talking on the phone Thursday night.

WARNING - GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW:

The man then leaves the garage and walks across the street to a brand new Mercedes, parked on Jackson Avenue, near Queens Boulevard, and opened fire on Bryan, who was sitting in the driver’s seat.

NYC WOMAN FIGHTS OFF GROPER IN BRAZEN ATTACK CAUGHT ON CAMERA

After the shooting, the gunman hopped into a dark SUV around the corner on Queens Boulevard, and fled the area with a getaway driver, cops said.

Bryan, 50, had just written and produced the movie "Equal Standard," starring his friend Ice-T. He was also a reported longtime friend of the rapper Nas.

A friend told The Post Saturday that Bryan was on the cusp of "making it" in show biz, and didn’t have any known foes.

"It’s the why that’s killing the whole family. He didn’t have any enemies out there, not from what I know," Gilbert Cantres, a lifelong friend who was once married to Bryan’s sister, said.

"That was my brother," he said. "He was my brother-in-law, but he was more like a brother to me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Friday, Ice-T tweeted that his friend and collaborator left behind a wife and daughter.

"MFs Killed my friend last night," Ice-T wrote alongside of a picture of the two of them hanging out with Mobb Depp rapper Havoc and another friend.

"I’m not in a good place behind this. Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves."

To read more from the New York Post, click here.