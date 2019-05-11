Brazen home invasion in Kentucky captured on security footage

A Kentucky homeowner was injured this week when he exchanged gunfire with intruders inside his mobile home, authorities said.

Security video recorded inside the Bowling Green home captured what appeared to be a door being kicked in and four people entering the premises, WBKO-TV reported. The Warren County Sheriff's Office told the station that the homeowner, Austin Orwig, 24, was asleep when the suspects entered the home.

The gunfire exchange occurred when the lead intruder entered the hallway and approached a bedroom where the Orwig was. Several shots were fired, authorities said. A voice can be heard yelling after the suspect fled the scene.

Orwig was injured in his right hand. Authorities did not specify if the injury was a gunshot wound. The suspects are still being sought.

"We don't know if any of the suspects were injured as well, but the resident himself was taken here locally and then transferred to a Louisville hospital," Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower told the news station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The department posted the security footage in hopes of locating the suspects.

"It kind of plays into with what the mindset of those individuals was when they forcibly made entry into somebody's home, came in there armed, and attempting to locate somebody and exchanging gunfire with them and shooting somebody it's invaluable to have that type of video footage," Hightower said.

He said the suspects could possibly face attempted murder and first-degree burglary charges.