Los Angeles
Published

Security breach reported at LAX, car drives on runway, heavy police response

A silver vehicle breached the security gates

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department responded Thursday night to a report of a security breach at Los Angeles International Airport, according to Fox 11.

The report said a silver vehicle breached the security gates. A video from a helicopter showed about 10 police SUVs and a dozen officers at the scene. A CBS reporter said the car slammed through a gate at the FedEx cargo facility and, at one point, drove on the runway.

The incident led to a brief runway closure at the airport, the reporter tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

