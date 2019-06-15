Man tried to climb White House fence, assaulted police officer, authorities say

A suspect was stopped by Secret Service agents Friday night as he allegedly tried to climb over a White House security barrier, according to reports.

The unidentified man was arrested for assaulting a police officer and unlawful entry, according to the Daily Beast.

MAN LIGHTS HIMSELF ON FIRE ON THE ELLIPSE SOUTH OF WHITE HOUSE, SECRET SERVICE SAYS

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on the northwest side of the Treasury building fence, the Daily Beast reported. It’s unclear if President Trump was inside the White House at the time.

"An individual attempted to cross a security barrier on the northwest side of the Treasury Building fence along Pennsylvania Avenue," the Secret Service said. "The subject was immediately apprehended by Secret Service personnel and taken into custody."

There was no impact to White House security operations, the Secret Service added, according to NBC News.