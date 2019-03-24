Second student who survived Florida school shooting dies in apparent suicide, police say

A high school student who survived the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., died Saturday in an apparent suicide a week after another survivor killed herself, police said.

Police received a call about a deceased person at a home Saturday night and arrived at the scene to find a juvenile who died in an apparent suicide, a Coral Springs Police spokesman told Fox News on Sunday. The official cause of death has not been released pending the medical examiner’s autopsy.

STUDENT WHO SURVIVED PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING DIES IN SUICIDE: REPORT

Police confirmed the juvenile was a current Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student, but did not release further details. Authorities were investigating the incident.

Sources told the Miami Herald, who first reported the story, that the juvenile was a male student who was a sophomore.

News of the death comes a week after Sydney Aiello, who recently graduated from the high school, took her own life. Her mother, Cara Aiello, told CBS Miami that Sydney was recently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and struggled with "survivor’s guilt" after 17 of her classmates and staff members were gunned down on Feb. 14, 2018. She added her daughter was afraid of being in a classroom and struggled to attend classes in college.

ONE YEAR LATER, PARKLAND FAMILIES STILL TRYING TO HEAL: ‘I HAVE TO FIGHT TO GET THROUGH THE DAY’

Sydney was sad but never asked for help before she killed herself, Aiello said.

Sydney was also a close friend to Meadow Pollack, one of the 17 people killed in the school shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ryan Petty, the father of slain student Alaina Petty, told the Miami Herald the student who died Saturday night was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

“The issue of suicide needs to be talked about," Petty said. "This is another tragic example."

David Hogg, a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student turned activist, tweeted about the students' deaths on Sunday.

“How many more kids have to be taken from us as a result of suicide for the government / school district to do anything? Rip 17 + 2,” Hogg wrote on Twitter.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.