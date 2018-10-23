Second police officer dies after South Carolina ambush attack

Authorities on Monday said a second South Carolina police officer died from her injuries suffered in an ambush attack at the hands of an ex-Army sharpshooter earlier this month.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said Deputy Farrah B. Turner died Monday. She had been hospitalized since the attack.

Boone said in a statement that Turner "was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did. She dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable."

Turner was among seven law enforcement officers shot by 74--year--old Frederick Hopkins. They say the decorated Vietnam War opened fire without warning when officers arrived at his home Oct. 5 to speak with his son about a sex assault investigation.

Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway also was killed.

Hopkins was charged with murder and six counts of attempted murder.

Hopkins fired three of the estimated 129 guns on Oct. 3, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told The State newspaper. He used a pistol and two military assault rifles, Lott said.

Lott said Hopkins fired 39 shots total. Hopkins fired from an elevated platform, which allowed him a clear view for several hundred yards down the road of his subdivision.

"It's chilling to see how this house was set up," Lott said. "The officers had no chance whatsoever."

Fox News' Amy Lieu and The Associated Press contributed to this report