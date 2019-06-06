NYPD detective found dead in apparent suicide day after deputy chief's suicide

NEW YORK CITY – A detective with the New York City Police Department's Brooklyn South homicide squad died Thursday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the New York Post.

The vehicle of Joe Calabrese, 58, was found at Plumb Beach just off the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn on Thursday, an NYPD spokesman told Fox News.

Calabrese was last seen at around 2 a.m. leaving Maimonides Medical Center, where he was visiting his wife who had undergone minor surgery, according to the Post. His vehicle was found by another officer about an hour later approximately five minutes from his home.

The detective never reported to work on Thursday and could not be reached, prompting officers to search for him.

“I am shocked and shattered beyond belief,” Michael Palladino, president of the Detectives' Endowment Association (DEA), told The New York Post. “Joseph Calabrese was a dedicated detective, union official, husband and father. He was the salt of the earth.”

Calabrese was the chairman of the Board of Trustees for the DEA, as well as a union trustee.

His death comes a day after another NYPD officer, Deputy Chief Steven Silks, died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in Queens. The 62-year-old deputy chief had been with the police department for over 38 years and was nearing retirement.

