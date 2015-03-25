Seattle thrift store employee finds 2.5-pound bag of pot in donation bin
Police in Seattle are reminding residents that thrift stores can’t resell marijuana after a 2.5-pound bag of pot was found in a donation bin.
An employee at a thrift store in North Seattle called police Thursday to notify them about the discovery, KATU reports.
“Donating to thrift shops is a terrific way to give a second life to your well-loved Velcro sneakers, keyboards or flannel zebra jammies," the police said in a statement on Friday, but added that bags containing marijuana are not welcome.
The marijuana found at the store was confiscated and put into evidence for destruction, KATU reports.