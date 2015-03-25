Seattle thrift store employee finds 2.5-pound bag of pot in donation bin

Police in Seattle are reminding residents that thrift stores can’t resell marijuana after a 2.5-pound bag of pot was found in a donation bin.

An employee at a thrift store in North Seattle called police Thursday to notify them about the discovery, KATU reports.

“Donating to thrift shops is a terrific way to give a second life to your well-loved Velcro sneakers, keyboards or flannel zebra jammies," the police said in a statement on Friday, but added that bags containing marijuana are not welcome.

The marijuana found at the store was confiscated and put into evidence for destruction, KATU reports.

Click for more from KATU.