Seattle teens claim they found human remains stuffed in bags while filming TikTok video

Two bags of human remains found on a Seattle beach Friday were reportedly discovered by a group of teens as they filmed a TikTok video.

One suspicious bag was found on the West Seattle shoreline of Elliot Bay, across from Pike’s Place Market, and a second bag was seen floating in the water nearby, police said in a statement.

While police have not said who made the grisly discovery, a TikTok video posted Saturday by a group of teens appears to show them stumbling across a black suitcase dumped on the rocks of the waterfront.

“Something traumatic happened that changed my life,” TikTok user @ughhenry wrote in the video caption.

“We found this black suitcase,” a video caption reads. “We were joking that maybe the suitcase would have money…[But] the smell was overwhelming.”

A girl is seen using a stick to look inside the luggage after a friend behind the camera yells, “Open it! It stinks, yo!”

The teens are heard laughing, but the video states that the smell made them a “little scared” and “nervous.” In the next shot, a caption says they called police as a girl is seen talking on her phone.

The teens only learned later that the suitcase held a dead body, according to the video.

After officers responded to a call, police said “several bags” were found at the scene and that investigators determined human remains were inside.

It was unclear if the remains were male or female, or if they belonged to more than one person. Police have not said whether the bags were dumped on the beach or were brought in by the tide.

Harbor Patrol and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office are working with detectives in the investigation, police said. No further details in the investigation were released.