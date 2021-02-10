Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle
Published

Seattle shootout involving police leaves at least 1 suspect dead: report

The gunfire broke out near Jimi Hendrix Park in the city’s Central District, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

At least one suspect was dead Tuesday night after a shootout in Seattle in which two other people were wounded, according to a report.

The gunfire broke out near Jimi Hendrix Park in the city’s Central District, according to Q13 FOX of Seattle.

Police received a call about gunshots around 9:15 p.m. and responding officers heard more shots when they arrived in the area, Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette told the station.

MISSISSIPPI SHERIFF'S DEPUTY DIES AFTER SHOOTOUT WITH SUSPECT

One suspect came around a corner and fired at police, who returned the fire, ultimately killing the suspect at the scene, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police later found two other people with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a hospital, with one of them, a woman, in critical condition, Q13 reported.

The two wounded people were believed to have been shot by the suspect, The Seattle Times reported. Police believe the gunman and the victims may have known each other, the report said.

Neither the suspect nor the wounded people were immediately identified.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.

Your Money