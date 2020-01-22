Seattle shooting leaves 1 dead, at least 7 wounded, suspect on the loose, officials say

A shooting in downtown Seattle killed one person and critically wounded at least seven others, including a 9-year-old boy, during the Wednesday rush-hour commute, and investigators were searching for at least one suspect, police said.

Gunshots rang out around 5 p.m. near Pine Street and 4th Avenue, less than a half-mile from a separate officer-involved shooting that had taken place hours before, Q13 Fox reported. A woman was found dead at the scene, the Seattle Fire Department told Fox News.

Three men, ages 21, 34, and 35 were wounded and listed in stable condition, fire officials said. The 9-year-old boy was in serious condition and a 55-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman at Harborview Medical Center, said three men suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, buttocks, chest and abdomen, The Seattle Times reported.

It was not clear what led to the shooting. Police were still searching for a suspect, who ran from the scene. No description of the suspect was available.

A witness told KING-TV she was in a coffee shop when she heard gunshots.

“Everyone just went to the ground and as we were looking out the windows people were running,” she said. She said police responded and put a tourniquet on one man's leg before he was taken to a hospital.

The University of Washington's Harborview Medical Center told Fox News the hospital was expecting patients.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In the first shooting, a suspect was taken to a hospital and was being treated for non-life threatening injuries. No officers or deputies with the King County Sheriff's Office were injured. The shooting was the city's third in the downtown area in two days.