Seattle protesters block newly opened road in 'CHOP'

Demonstrators participating in Seattle’s “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” reportedly blocked off a newly opened street Tuesday night hours after the city tried to restore the flow of traffic in the area.

A series of concrete barriers were set up Tuesday morning to create a road inside the protest area for pedestrians and cars, while also allowing emergency vehicles to pass through.

But by nightfall, some protesters were blocking the lane, according to KOMO News.

The CHOP group blocked off six city blocks in downtown Seattle, where the East Precinct is located, to protest the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. On Tuesday, protesters reached an agreement with the city to reduce the occupied area to three blocks and to allow traffic.

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins told the station that the barriers also are meant to protect protesters from drivers near the crowds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I had significant concerns over fire and life safety,” he said. “This now hopefully brings the narrative back to the message and not focus on the space.”

Officials tell KOMO News that it’s not clear when the barriers will be taken down.