Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle
Published

Seattle protesters arrested after explosive thrown at officers, buildings tagged with anti-cop graffiti

Property damage included graffiti that said, ‘Kill cops’ and ‘Save a life, Hang a cop’

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4

Seattle police arrested more than a dozen protesters who allegedly vandalized buildings and threw an explosive at officers during a demonstration Saturday night, authorities said.

A group of protesters marched from Cal Anderson Park shortly after 9 p.m., and a few members of the group began damaging property along the way, police said in a news release.

SUSPECTED ARSONIST TARGETS SEATTLE-AREA BLAKCK-OWNED BUSINESS WITH MOLOTOV COCKTAILS: REPORTS

The group shattered windows of a Starbucks Coffee shop and threw an explosive inside, according to police.

Police said protesters shattered the windows of a coffee shop and tossed an explosive inside on Saturday night.

Police said protesters shattered the windows of a coffee shop and tossed an explosive inside on Saturday night. (Seattle Police Department)

Photos showed graffiti spray-painted on buildings reading “Kill cops” and “Save a life, Hang a cop.”

Property damage and vandalism from Saturday night included anti-cop graffiti.

Property damage and vandalism from Saturday night included anti-cop graffiti. (Seattle Police Department)

Police declared an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to disperse. As officers began moving the crowd out of the area, police said an explosive was thrown at officers.

A total of 16 protesters were arrested for property destruction, assault, failure to disperse and rendering criminal assistance, police said.

After a violent spate of vandalism throughout the city last weekend, Seattle's interim police chief, Adrian Diaz, told KOMO News that the violence must stop.

"If there are people going out and peacefully protesting, we will help facilitate that peaceful protest," Diaz said. "But if they are coming to create this mayhem, we are going to address this mayhem."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said there were plans for staffing changes, with at least 100 officers moving from other departments and back to patrol to reduce 911 response times.

Fox News' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.

Trending in US