Seattle police officers denied service at chocolate shop

A Seattle chocolate shop said it was working to create a more "inviting, inclusive and cohesive community" after reports of an employee allegedly refusing to serve a pair of police officers.

Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, told Fox News that an officer and officer trainee walked into a Chocolati Cafes store in the Wallingford neighborhood when they were refused service.

"They were met with a bit of hostility," he said. "But based upon the amount of pushback that company has received from the public and across the nation is that people are still really supportive of the police."

MORE THAN 200 SEATTLE POLICE OFFICERS QUIT IN 2020

The Post Millennial reported the officers were ignored when one of them asked for a box of chocolates. The employee reportedly replied: "No, I won't serve you."

In a message posted to its Facebook page on Wednesday, Chocolati said the employee's actions do not represent the company.

"Although we do respect this team member's freedom of speech, the actions in this instance do not represent our views as a company," the statement read. "Discrimination is not a practice that we believe will heal the divide within our city, and we are committed to being a safe and welcoming place for every one of our neighbors."

Calls to the store location went unanswered.

Solan said he is willing to meet with the employee to have a discussion.

"I'm hopeful that this employee can get informed," he said. "I commend the company's ownership for taking it seriously."

The Post Millenial reported that employees at the store have shown disdain for police officers in the past. A third officer told the outlet he was refused service at another Chocolati location.

The incident comes at a time when the Seattle Police Department is losing officers. Nearly 180 police officers quit last year and another 66 officers so far this year, Police Chief Adrian Diaz said.