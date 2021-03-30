Seattle Police Molotov cocktail attack: Man sentenced to 40 months in prison

Kelly Thomas Jackson of Edmonds, Washington, has been sentenced to 40 months, or more than three years, in federal prison after throwing Molotov cocktails at two police vehicles in Seattle during protests last year.

According to the district attorney's office, video footage showed the 21-year-old throwing Molotov cocktails at two police cars. One of the cocktails bounced off the police vehicle's windshield and burst into flames on a sidewalk.

Jackson was arrested in September and charged with arson and unlawful possession of a destructive device. He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a destructive device in January. In addition to the 40-month sentence, Jackson received three years of supervised release.

He was on video throwing a Molotov cocktail into a vehicle while another video shows him throwing a glass bottle with a wick.

Cell phone records placed him at the scene at the time of the fires, the Justice Department said. In addition, Jackson allegedly searched online how to construct Molotov cocktails.

The incident, which occurred in May, was part of ongoing demonstrations after George Floyd's death.

"Unlike the vast majority of demonstrators who came to downtown Seattle to protest peacefully against systemic racism, this defendant came armed with Molotov Cocktails - intent on dangerous destruction," Acting U.S. Attorney Gorman said.

"The danger to others is captured in pictures from the scene: flames from the burning cars and burning gasoline spread accross the sidewalk, pollutant-filled smoke billowing into the crowd. This isn't free speech - it is criminal conduct deserving of a federal prison sentence."

