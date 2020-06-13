Seattle police chief and mayor at loggerheads over handling of George Floyd protests, autonomous area

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and police chief Carmen Best are at odds over the city's handling of the self-declared autonomous zone set up by protesters spanning several blocks surrounding a police precinct.

Best has accused the mayor of shirking her responsibilities as an elected official and allowing protesters to oust police officers from a precinct located inside the 6-block radius now deemed a "cop free zone."

Demonstraters inside the perimeter of the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" - or "CHAZ" - have battened down for almost a week decrying police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and are demanding the city abolish the Seattle Police Department.

JUDGE BANS SEATTLE POLICE FROM USING PEPPER SPRAY, TEAR GAS AMIDST ONGOING PROTESTS

Attempts to identify the leaders of the organized demonstrations and negotiate a deal to allow officers back into the area have been unsuccessful.

Best and Durkan appeared at a joint press conference on Thursday, and was asked by a reporter if they had faith in each other, Komo News reported.

“Yes, I have faith in the mayor," Best said. "I’m standing right next to her giving this briefing."

“I have confidence in the chief,” the mayor said. "We’ve been asked in other forums, 'Are you going to resign? Is the chief going to resign?' The answer is no and no.”

But the local news outlet reported observers typified the exchange as tense and seemingly forced.

The two city officials have repeatedly given diverging messages over the ongoing situation in Seattle, compounding speculation of rising tensions behind closed doors.

Best, in an interview with "Good Morning America on Friday," said she was angry about the protester takeover.

“I am very angry about the situation that we have and at this point we just want to make sure that it gets resolved,” she said.

Durkan, on the other hand, expressed her support for the peaceful demonstrations and described it as an act of "patriotism."

“Lawfully gathering and expressing First Amendment rights, demanding we do better as a society, and providing true equity for communities of color is not terrorism. It’s patriotism,” the mayor said at a press conference.

Despite their differences, Best and Durkan attempted a united front on Friday, participating in the Black Lives Matter Seattle Kings County silent march against police brutality.

The mayor thanked Best in a post on Twitter.

Durkan has drawn national outrage from law enforcement officials as well as President Trump who has repeatedly lambasted her handling of the protester takeover in downtown Seattle and demanded she restore "law and order."

In an appearance on CNN, Thursday, Durkan was pressed on how long she anticipates the city remain a police free zone with "CHAZ" supporters at the helm.

"I don't know, we could have a summer of love,” she said in response.

Best has repeatedly said it is her prerogative to have officers return to the precinct as soon as possible. In a press conference Wednesday, Best insisted it wasn't her decision to abandon the precinct. Officials from the East Precinct attempted to enter the precinct Thursday but were heckled by protesters demanding they stay out.

“You should know, leaving the precinct was not my decision,” Best told reporters.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

She stressed that officers have been unable to respond to calls for help inside the autonomous zone.

“Our calls for service have more than tripled,” Best said. “These are responses to emergency calls — rapes, robberies, and all sorts of violent acts that have been occurring in the area that we’re not able to get to.”