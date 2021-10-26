Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle
Published

Seattle man steals empty school bus then rams cars and runs red lights before crashing: police

The suspect reached speeds of up to 50 mph while being chased by police

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Armed men in 'Scream' masks rob Seattle hair salon Video

Armed men in 'Scream' masks rob Seattle hair salon

Terrifying surveillance footage shows the masked men walking in with guns and demanding money

A Seattle man stole a 33,000-pound empty school bus on Tuesday morning and fled officers as he ran red lights and "appeared to purposefully ram other vehicles," according to the Seattle Police Department. 

The suspect, who has not been identified by police, allegedly stole the bus shortly before 8 a.m. in south Seattle before driving it through the SODO and Central District neighborhoods. 

A Seattle man allegedly stole this 33,000-pound empty school bus and rammed into other vehciles during a police chase on Tuesday morning. 

A Seattle man allegedly stole this 33,000-pound empty school bus and rammed into other vehciles during a police chase on Tuesday morning.  (Seattle Police Department)

Officers pursued the man as he drove at speeds of up to 50 mph, swerving in and out of traffic and ramming multiple vehicles. 

The suspect eventually hit a King County Metro Bus and wrecked into a light rail station construction site near Judkins Park. He was arrested a short time later while running away from the crash. 

SEATTLE DETECTIVES HUNT WOMAN WHO TRIED TO SNATCH 2-YEAR-OLD BOY FROM PREGNANT MOTHER AT PARK

Authorities believe he was a bus service employee but was not authorized to drive buses, according to the Seattle Police Department. 

The suspect, who police believe is a bus service employee, was arrested shortly after wrecking into a light rail station construction site. 

The suspect, who police believe is a bus service employee, was arrested shortly after wrecking into a light rail station construction site.  (Seattle Police Department)

Several minor injuries have been reported as police work to secure the scene and interview witnesses. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re trying to get this person charged with vehicular assault because of the intentionality of the crashes," Seattle Police Department Detective Patrick Michaud told KIRO

Police responded to a third shooting incident Tuesday evening in the 200 block of Yesler Way in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Police responded to a third shooting incident Tuesday evening in the 200 block of Yesler Way in the Pioneer Square neighborhood. (Seattle Police Department)

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money