Seattle-area man accused of stealing police rifle during George Floyd riots charged in separate shooting

A man already accused of removing a rifle from a torched Seattle Police Department vehicle during riots in the days after George Floyd's death was slapped with new charges last week for allegedly shooting two people, killing one in a parking lot brawl last summer.

Jacob D. Little, 25, of Everett, Wash., is newly charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault, the King County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. He remains jailed at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac since his initial arrest in September on riot-related charges.

Investigators say video evidence helped identify Little as the suspect who fatally shot 25-year-old D’Andre Flynn during a confrontation at a gathering of car enthusiasts in a Renton parking lot on Aug. 30. He also fired the shots that injured a 15-year-old boy riding in a car nearby and who was not involved in the fight, according to a statement of facts written by Police Detective Jason Renggli.

The boy was struck in the shoulder and survived. A third person was wounded in the legs, but investigators could not conclude who fired those shots.

Several fights had broken out in the parking lot, and video obtained by investigators showed Little and Flynn firing handguns into the air, according to the Associated Press. As Flynn turned and walked away, Little allegedly shot Flynn twice in the back.

Videos of the incident circulated social media and were posted by some of about 200 people present, KING-TV reported.

The shooting happened just days before Little was arrested in connection to the riots that broke out in Seattle on May 30. George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

The prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment Monday.

Photos and video from the riot showed a masked man, later identified by police investigators as Little, reaching into the back of a burned-out Seattle police patrol vehicle before removing a zipped nylon bag. The bag contained a loaded police rifle known as a Colt M-4 and a silencer, authorities said.

Little was seen carrying what appeared to be the same rifle days later at a gun range, KIRO reported. A tipster told police that Little was trying to sell that rifle online for $900. The rifle was never recovered.

Court documents state Little fired a handgun during the shooting in Renton, KING-TV reported.

Little was arrested at a home in Everett in September, and authorities who obtained a search warrant for that address said they found the exact clothing, boots and a backpack worn by the man in photos from the riot.