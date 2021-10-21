Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Seattle hair salon robbed by armed men in ‘Scream’ masks

Police describe an active and ongoing investigation

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Three armed men wearing "Scream" masks robbed a Seattle hair salon at gunpoint, video shows. 

It happened Sunday in the 6700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South in the Rainier Valley district around 6:30 p.m. 

The salon's owner, Jenny Nguyen, provided surveillance footage of the robbery to Fox News. 

An armed robber points a gun at the employees. 

An armed robber points a gun at the employees.  (Jenny Nguyen)

Three masked men are seen casually entering the front of the building waving guns at employees. 

"Nobody move," one of the robbers says, before asking where the money is kept. 

Nguyen’s daughter, Jenny Lam, said the robbers stole money, car keys and wallets. The employees and clients were not injured but were "definitely shaken up," she said. 

A street view of the robbers entering the hair salon. 

A street view of the robbers entering the hair salon.  (Jenny Nguyen)

The suspects fled in a silver van with New Mexico plates, FOX 13 reported

MARINE CORPS VET DISARMS GUN-WIELDING ROBBERY SUSPECT AT ARIZONA GAS STATION, VIDEO SHOWS

Police described their investigation into the robbery as active and ongoing and did not provide further details. 

One of the robbers demanding money. 

One of the robbers demanding money.  (Jenny Nguyen)

Lam has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover costs of replacing stolen items and installing a better security system. 

"My mother has worked at her salon for 20-plus years," Lam wrote. "Even after her salon was vandalized this summer, she continues to show up to work for her customers." 

Investigators believe Sunday’s robbery may be linked to another robbery at an Asian-owned business in Renton, about 12 miles south of Seattle, FOX 13 reported. 

Your Money