Seattle
Seattle Fire, Police Department investigating rash of arsons near construction sites

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Authorities in Seattle are investigating a series of suspected arsons near construction sites that has put local residents on edge, according to a Thursday.

Between Monday and Wednesday there at least eight arsons along or near Rainer Avenue South in South Seattle, Komo News reported.

An interactive map from the Seattle Fire Department showing where suspected arsons have taken place. 

An interactive map from the Seattle Fire Department showing where suspected arsons have taken place.  (SFD)

Three of the eight fires were set near construction sites, while the remaining were set in debris or in garbage receptacles.

The Seattle Fire Department has published an interactive map online with the location, date, and description of each fire. The department says it will continue to update the map on a daily basis if more set fires occur.

The Seattle Fire and Police Department are investigating the suspected arsons. Both departments are encouraging construction sites, businesses, and residents to take steps to prevent arson fires.

Anyone with knowledge or information on the matter is asked to call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 206-684-8980.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.