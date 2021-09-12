Seattle detectives hunt woman who tried to snatch 2-year-old boy from pregnant mother at park

Seattle authorities are hunting a purple-haired woman suspected of grabbing a pregnant woman by the hair at an airport, throwing her to the ground and snatching her two-year-old son – before Good Samaritans who witnessed the broad daylight kidnapping attempt saved the boy from his captor.

The woman, whose identity and whereabouts are unknown, was pictured in several photos released by the King County Sheriff’s Office Saturday with dyed purple hair and wearing a neon pink shirt, gray and pink athleisure pants and carrying a pair of black and neon pink sneakers in one hand.

NYC HIT-AND-RUN CRASH KILLED 3-MONTH-OLD BABY, LEAVES MOM PUSHING STROLLER IN CRITICAL CONDITION: POLICE

Authorities say she is the same woman who grabbed a two-year-old boy as he held his mother’s hand at SeaTac’s Angle Lake Park Tuesday afternoon. The female suspect "attempted to flee with the boy after throwing his mother to the ground by her hair," the sheriff’s office said.

The 10-acre lakefront park is located just south of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Good Samaritans rescued the boy and reunited him with his mother, authorities said. The suspect left the park on-foot then boarded a Metro coach. The boy was not hurt, and his mother, who is seven months pregnant, was checked at a nearby hospital as a precaution, the sheriff’s office said.

The King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit seek the public's help identifying the woman, who is now wanted for attempted kidnapping and assault, as "community safety is the highest priority for the deputies and detectives serving throughout King County."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line (206-296-3311) and reference case C21028194. The King County Sheriff's Office partners with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, and anonymous tips may be shared via P3Tips.com or using the P3Tips app.