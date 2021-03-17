Expand / Collapse search
Seattle
Published

Seattle police hunt for suspect wanted for deadly church shooting

Witness described heartbreaking moment mother of man killed vowed to 'find' alleged suspect

By Paul Best | Fox News
The hunt is on for a suspect police say walked into a Church in South Seattle Wednesday afternoon and opened fire, killing a man before disappearing, police said. 

The shooting happened at Emerald City Bible Fellowship during a 40-person Church meeting in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood shortly after 4 p.m. PT. 

"The first responders were running into the building, but when they brought out the young man, the young boy and then the mother came out. She was not happy. She was punching her fists and said, ‘Whoever killed my son, I’m going to find you,’" Leslie Milton Jr., a witness, told KIRO

Seattle police clarified that the sole victim was a man. It is currently unclear what the motive was or how the suspect knew the victim. 

A manhunt is currently underway for the suspect, who police believe they have identified. 

