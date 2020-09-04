Seattle-area man linked to removal of M4 rifle from torched police vehicle: reports

A Seattle-area man could face 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine after being charged with possession of a high-powered rifle that was removed from a Seattle police vehicle during a May 30 riot, according to a report.

The suspect, identified as Jacob Little, 24, of Everett, Wash., was photographed reaching into the back of the police vehicle, which had been torched during the riot, and removing a case that contained an M4 rifle, criminal charges filed in a U.S. District Court say, according to The Seattle Times.

A total of five police weapons were taken from police vehicles that day, with three of the guns having since been recovered, the criminal complaint says. The weapon inside the case that Little was allegedly photographed taking is among the two guns that remain missing, the Times reported.

Electronic messages suggest that Little attempted to sell the firearm, court documents say, according to Seattle’s KOMO-TV.

In all, five police vehicles were vandalized and burned during that day’s riot, the report said.

Little was identified through a combination of Seattle Police photographs and a tip from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the Times reported.

He faces one count of possession of a stolen firearm, the report said.

Meanwhile, authorities are seeking to establish the identities of five other gun-theft suspects through subpoenas of video recorded by local journalists. Media outlets including the Seattle Times have been challenging the subpoenas in court, the newspaper reported.