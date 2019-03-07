Authorities call 'Witch is dead' post in Patrick Frazee case a 'strange coincidence': report

A woman who shares the name of a suspected killer’s mother, reportedly wrote “YAY the witch is dead,” on her Facebook wall a few hours after the man killed his fiancee, according to a police warrant.

The detail was revealed Wednesday morning after Colorado state released more than 20 warrants related to the ongoing investigation of Patrick Frazee, a man who authorities believe murdered his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, Fox 31 reported.

Frazee is believed to have killed Berreth in her Woodland Park apartment on the afternoon of Nov. 22 – the day she was last seen alive – according to an arrest affidavit that was cited by The Denver Channel. She was last seen on surveillance footage with her daughter at a Safeway around 12:30 p.m. that day.

Authorities searched a home in Florissant that Frazee shared with his mother, Sheila Frazee, after Woodland Park police obtained a screenshot of a Facebook post which read: “YAY the witch is dead,” along with a picture of Glinda from “The Wizard of Oz,” the report said.

Strangely, the Facebook account belonged to a woman named Sheila McCorkle-Frazee, who is not actually Frazee’s mother, the report said. The post was dated only a few hours after Berreth was believed to have been killed.

“It’s just a very strange coincidence, but it is not Patrick Frazee’s mother,” Lee Richards, a spokeswoman for the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, told The Gazette newspaper. “They saw it, they investigated it and it was not Patrick Frazee’s mother.”

Frazee was arrested at the Florissant home on Dec. 21 – the same day police said publicly they believed Berreth was dead. Her body has not been found amid an ongoing investigation.

Frazee is scheduled to be arraigned on April 8 and is expected to enter a plea deal, The Denver Channel reported. A judge determined last month that prosecutors had provided enough evidence to warrant a felony trial for Frazee.