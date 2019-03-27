Search resumes at California landfill for baby's body; parents remain in custody

Authorities resumed the search Tuesday for the remains of a 5-month-old boy suspected to be in a Southern California landfill, as the child's parents remain in custody awaiting a hearing.

The Culver City Police Department said in news release that detectives resumed a search of the El Sobrante Landfill in Corona for the remains of Jacsun Manson, who was reported missing to police on Jan. 25.

Last month, authorities announced that Adam Manson, 34, and Kiana Williams, 32, were both charged with child abuse resulting in the death of the child. Both are still being held without bail and a preliminary hearing date has not yet been set.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said the incident happened on New Year's Eve when the couple was with their son at a motel room in South Los Angeles.

"They were allegedly doing drugs and later found their child was dead," officials stated.

After the child died, the couple allegedly put the boy’s body in a suitcase and discarded it in a trash dumpster, according to prosecutors.

Culver City Police Department personnel and several volunteers first began searching at the landfill last month but did not find remains of the child.

Anyone who may have information on the case is asked to contact the Culver City Police Department. During business hours, officials say to contact Detective Raya at 310-253-6318. Those who call after business hours are asked to contact the watch commander at 310-253-26202.

