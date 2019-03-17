Search for girl, 5, who vanished in California river called off for night, to resume

Authorities in Stanislaus, Calif., announced late Sunday that the search for a 5-year-old girl who earlier slipped on rocks and fell into a river in the area has been called off for the night and will continue in the morning.

The unidentified girl slipped off some rocks near the Stanislaus River at about 5 p.m. Bystanders tried to reach her in the river but were unsuccessful. The girl's father jumped in, but began to struggle, according to ModBee.com. Another bystander had a grip of the girl but the current was too strong and she was swept away, the report said.

Fox 40 reported that recent storms in the area have created dangerous conditions along the waterway.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The child disappeared in the river in Knights Ferry, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.