Search for Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos brings police back to upscale park for second day

For a second straight day, search teams looking for a missing Connecticut mother returned to an upscale park where her vehicle had been found abandoned several days earlier.

Investigators initially searched New Canaan's Waveny Park on Friday, the day Jennifer Dulos, 50, was reported missing, before returning to it Wednesday. In addition to K-9 and ground units that had already been used, police intensified their efforts on the most recent pass, scouring the area with drones and an aviation unit from the New York State Police.

Lt. Jason Ferraro with the New Canaan Police Department told Fox News officials returned to Waveny Park again on Thursday to search the main area where the car was found and “surrounding areas.”

It was unclear if there was any evidence or information that prompted authorities to return for a more thorough look for Dulos, a mother of five.

Ferraro said in a separate email that officials “have not recovered a body” and that “no arrest has been made.”

Dulos was reported missing to local police at around 6:59 p.m. after two friends indicated that they had not heard from her for approximately 10 hours and that she had missed several appointments that day.

The last time Dulos was seen or heard from was early that day when she dropped her children off at school.

Police searched Dulos’ residence in New Canaan which she rented just a month before filing for divorce from her husband, Fotis Dulos, in July 2017, the Stamford Advocate reported.

They did not see her 2017 black Chevy Suburban during their search.

A short time later, an officer noticed the missing vehicle on Lapham Road near Waveny Park but with no sign of Dulos. K-9 units were unable to locate the missing woman during the initial search.

“This investigation is being treated as a missing person case, but as with any missing person case, a criminal investigation is being conducted concurrently to determine if Jennifer was the victim foul play or intentional harm,” a statement from the New Cannan Police Department said Wednesday.

The Stamford Advocate reported that Dulos said she feared her husband and believed he would “harm me in some way” in divorce filings, court documents revealed.

The family lived in Farmington, outside Hartford, until Dulos took the kids and relocated to New Canaan.

The children — three boys and two girls, including two sets of twins — range in age from 8 to 13, and court records show the parents have been fighting over child custody and other issues.

They are said to be staying with Dulos’ mother in New York City and are being watched over by a guard hired by the family, the Advocate reported.

