SEAL Team 6 member charged with impersonating people to get nude pics: report

A Navy SEAL Team 6 member who was named Sailor of the Year in 2016 has been charged with impersonating other people via text to get nude pictures of women, according to a report.

Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Howard faces a general court-martial for the allegations, The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday, citing charge documents.

Howard’s civil defense attorney, Michael Waddington, told the paper that the Navy did not find the alleged photos on Howard’s phone.

The only connection to Howard in the messages, Waddington said, were references to once being stationed in San Diego and to using kettlebells – which hardly narrows things down.

Waddington added that he will try to have the case dismissed at a hearing next week. If it is not, Howard will plead not guilty, Waddington said.

The Navy did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

Friday’s charges follow a spate of controversies in recent weeks for the normally secretive organization.

ADMIRAL CHOSEN TO LEAD NAVY WILL INSTEAD RETIRE AS CONCERNS ARE RAISED ABOUT HIS JUDGMENT

An internal Navy investigation reported by the Navy Times on Tuesday said that six members of SEAL Team 10 were caught in connection with cocaine use in 2018 and had cheated on drug tests.

On Wednesday, a Navy SEAL platoon from San Diego was ordered back to the U.S. from Iraq for the members’ refusal to cooperate with an investigation into alleged sexual assault and reports of drinking alcohol while deployed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And earlier this month, a weekslong trial concluded for Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, who had been charged with murder and attempted murder in the killing of a teenage ISIS member in Iraq. (A jury eventually found Gallagher not guilty.)