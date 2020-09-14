South Dakota AG involved in fatal crash, reported he hit a deer

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash on Saturday night that was originally reported to law enforcement as a collision with a deer.

KRISTI NOEM FIRES BACK AT SEATTLE MAYOR: FAMILIES THERE ARE 'UNDER ATTACK' DUE TO 'LACK OF LEADERSHIP'

"A 2011 Ford Taurus was westbound on U.S. Highway 14. The driver, 44-year-old Jason Ravnsborg of Pierre, told the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office that he had been involved in a car-deer crash. The driver was not injured," the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Monday. "The pedestrian’s body was discovered Sunday morning."

"All information remains preliminary at this point," the department's statement continued.

News of the fatal crash broke on Sunday when the body of Joe Boever, 55, of Highmore, S.D., was discovered.

"It’s important that we treat this the same way that we’d treat an investigation into any South Dakotan," a spokesperson for Gov. Kristi Noem told Fox News on Monday.

Noem said Sunday that Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday in Hyde County, S.D.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"South Dakota Highway Patrol will run the investigation and Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price will oversee the investigation and report directly to me," Noem said.