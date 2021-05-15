Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Scott Peterson wasn't expecting 'guilty' verdict in murder of wife Laci and unborn son

Scott Peterson said he 'couldn't feel' anything when he heard the 'guilty' verdict

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A new interview with Scott Peterson revealed that he was surprised the jury found him guilty at his original trial of murdering his pregnant wife and unborn son. 

Peterson, 48, was convicted in 2004 of murdering his then-27-year-old wife Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant at the time. He was also convicted of murdering his unborn son, Connor. 

In the interview, which aired Friday on ABC’s "20/20," Scott Peterson delved into his state of mind during the trial, including his shock at the guilty verdict. 

REDWOOD CITY, CA - DECEMBER 13: Edie Alejandre, a carrier for the San Francisco Examiner, hands out copies of the newspaper's special edition which headlines the sentence of death in the Scott Peterson Trial outside the San Mateo County Courthouse December 13, 2004 in Redwood City, California. Peterson was convicted of two counts of murder in the deaths of his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn child. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Scott Peterson pic also Getty Images 

REDWOOD CITY, CA - DECEMBER 13: Edie Alejandre, a carrier for the San Francisco Examiner, hands out copies of the newspaper's special edition which headlines the sentence of death in the Scott Peterson Trial outside the San Mateo County Courthouse December 13, 2004 in Redwood City, California. Peterson was convicted of two counts of murder in the deaths of his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn child. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Scott Peterson pic also Getty Images 

"It was crazy," Scott Peterson told the show of the moment he heard the verdict. "It was like this amazing, horrible physical reaction that I had. Everything just went kind of silent or I couldn’t hear anything… I couldn’t feel anything. I couldn’t feel my feet on the floor. I couldn’t feel the chair I was sitting in."

"I kept hoping one of them would say ‘I have a second thought’ and just realize what they were doing," he added. "You know, recognize how wrong this was." 

CALIFORNIA MAN ARRESTED IN 2003 DEATH OF WIFE, WHOSE LEGS WERE FOUND IN DUMPSTER

The interview is part of an overview of the case that asks whether or not Scott Peterson deserves a second trial. He is still seeking to prove his innocence, claiming his first trial is unfair. 

The California Supreme Court announced in October 2020 that it would send the case back to the San Mateo County Superior Court to determine if Scott Peterson should receive a new trial on possible jury misconduct. The trial judge granted a 60-day extension to conduct discovery in April. 

UNDATED FILE PHOTO:  This undated photo shows Laci Peterson, who has not been seen since December 24, 2002. Modesto police have been called in after a badly decomposed body was found April 14, 2003 on the beach at a park near Point Isabel, California a day after an infant's body was found not far away. Police called the move a precaution. Laci was eight months pregnant when she disappeared in December 2002.  (Photo by Getty Images)

UNDATED FILE PHOTO:  This undated photo shows Laci Peterson, who has not been seen since December 24, 2002. Modesto police have been called in after a badly decomposed body was found April 14, 2003 on the beach at a park near Point Isabel, California a day after an infant's body was found not far away. Police called the move a precaution. Laci was eight months pregnant when she disappeared in December 2002.  (Photo by Getty Images)

Scott Peterson’s sister-in-law, Janey Peterson, recently claimed that she had evidence that shows there’s "no scenario of guilty" for him.

"There's no scenario of guilt for Scott," Janey Peterson told "48 Hours." 

"He's on death row for the murder of his wife and child and no one has ever said what time he did this crime, how he did this crime or the series of events of how he carried out this crime."

TEXAS BUSINESS EXECUTIVE FOUND DEAD 6 MONTHS AFTER DISAPPEARANCE; BROTHER SUSPECTS FOUL PLAY

She maintains that Modesto police didn’t follow up on leads regarding a home burglary that occurred across the street from the Peterson home. 

Janey Peterson theorized that Laci Peterson caught the burglars in the act and she was kidnapped and killed as a result, she told "48 hours." She alleged that neighbors saw Laci Peterson the morning she disappeared, after her husband had already left their home for a fishing trip.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 20/20 overview also interviews Janey Peterson, along with Laci Peterson’s mother and the police involved in the original investigation and trial. 

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

Your Money