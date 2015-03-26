Scientists say lab tests confirm underwater plumes of Gulf oil; BP wants more analysis

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Scientists with the University of South Florida say laboratory tests have confirmed that oil from a spewing Gulf of Mexico well has accumulated in at least two extensive plumes deep underwater.

The researchers said in Baton Rouge on Friday that the tests confirmed their initial findings, which were based on field instruments. BP PLC has claimed there are no plumes underwater and said Friday the company is awaiting further analysis to see whether any data indicates the plumes contain oil.

The researchers say the extensive layers of oil are sitting far beneath the surface miles from the site of the Deepwater Horizon explosion. Tests are continuing and final results are expected Monday.