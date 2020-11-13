Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Scientist behind Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine makes bold claim: It can stop pandemic

On Monday, the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech announced that their vaccine candidate had proven to be 90 percent effective

By Natalie O'Neill | New York Post
close
Biden transition advisers suggest lengthy national COVID lockdownsVideo

Biden transition advisers suggest lengthy national COVID lockdowns

Senior political correspondent Mike Emanuel has the latest from Washington on 'Special Report'

A billionaire scientist behind Pfizer and BioNTech’s breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine says he expects it to “bash the virus over the head” and ultimately end the pandemic, according to a report.

Following an announcement this week that the vaccine was more than 90 percent effective in trials, Uğur Şahin — the 55-year-old CEO of BioNTech — on Thursday told the UK Guardian that it’s a sure thing.

TRUMP SAYS NO NEW LOCKDOWNS 'UNDER HIS ADMINISTRATION,' 'ONLY TIME WILL TELL' WHO'S IN CHARGE COME JANUARY

RhinUgur Sahin, CEO BioNTech, gesticulated during the interview. BioNTech is a biotechnology company focused on developing and manufacturing a patient-specific approach for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. (Photo by Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images)

RhinUgur Sahin, CEO BioNTech, gesticulated during the interview. BioNTech is a biotechnology company focused on developing and manufacturing a patient-specific approach for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. (Photo by Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images)

“If the question is whether we can stop this pandemic with this vaccine, then my answer is: yes, because I believe that even protection only from symptomatic infections will have a dramatic effect,” Şahin, of Mainz, told the paper.

He said he’s confident the treatment will work because it attacks the virus on multiple levels.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The vaccine hinders COVID-19 from gaining access to our cells. But even if the virus manages to find a way in, then the T-cells bash it over the head and eliminate it. We have trained the immune system very well to perfect these two defensive moves. We now know that the virus can’t defend itself against these mechanisms,” he said.

He added, “We now know that vaccines can beat this virus.”

On Monday, the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech announced that their vaccine candidate had proven to be 90 percent effective at stopping people from getting sick during phase 3 trials.

READ MORE AT NYPOST.COM