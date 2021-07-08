At least 25 public schools, districts pushing kids' book featuring 'Whiteness' contract with devil: report

More than two dozen public schools and school districts are pushing what critics say is a toxic kids' book that features a "[W]hiteness" contract with a devilish figure.

A list published Thursday shows districts or individual schools in more than a dozen states promoting the book "Not My Idea" by Anastasia Higginbotham. Released by anti-critical race theory activist Chris Rufo, the reporting focused on public schools or districts. One was a Native American tribal school.

It's unclear how many private schools have recommended or utilized the book. Fox News previously reported on another Manhattan private school that recommended the book for kids over 8 years old.

Rufo also compiled a number of private schools, libraries, churches, and educational organizations that purportedly promoted the book in some way.

The controversial book, which has been the subject of a recent lawsuit, contains a scene where a demonic figure offers the main character a "contract binding you to WHITENESS."

The imaginary terms offer "stolen land," "stolen riches," and "special favors." It adds that "WHITENESS gets" "your soul" and "to mess endlessly with the lives of your friends, neighbors, loved ones, and all fellow humans of COLOR." The end contains a section for signature and notes "[l]and, riches, and favors may be revoked at any time, for any reason."

Prior to presenting the contract, the book tells White readers they're fighting for their own liberation in opposing White supremacy.

"White supremacy has been lying to kids for centuries," it reads. "White supremacy is pretend. But the consequences are real."

Part of the book reads: "Skin color makes a difference in how the world sees you and in how you see the world" as well as "your skin color affects the most ordinary daily experiences." Yet another reads: "Racism is a [W]hite person's problem and we are all caught up in it."

Rufo's list reveals the various ways in which schools have used the book. Many of the districts identified have suggested the book as part of recommended reading lists.

Thursday's revelations will likely add fuel to an already raging debate over the proliferation of highly racial content in schools. Last week, a firm in Rufo's legal coalition raised the stakes by suing an Illinois school district for, among other things, directing teachers to read "Not My Idea."

It's unclear how many teachers have included the portion with the devilish character offering the whiteness contract. Rufo linked to several videos in which teachers or other staff read the book aloud in presentations purportedly intended for children.

One was for a presentation to preschool-aged children. That particular reading appeared to omit the pages with the apparently demonic contract, as did two others.