Fast-food run with schoolchildren leads to DUI charge for bus driver

A school bus driver from upstate New York is facing multiple criminal charges after police say she had a blood-alcohol content over the legal limit while transporting a group of students.

Lashonda Griffin, 29, apparently made an unauthorized stop at a local McDonald’s in Rochester to pick up her breakfast while she had six students from the Gates Chili Central School District onboard her bus, according to WROC-TV.

News of the incident was shared in a release issued on Friday.



The district's statement reads, in part: "We are very sorry that these students and families in this community have been impacted by the unfathomable actions of one person. Please remember this was an act of one employee. The district is proud of its bus drivers and their safety record of transporting thousands of students each day without incident. Out of an abundance of caution, the district is taking time to review safety protocols with all drivers."

NEW JERSEY SCHOOL BUS DRIVER REPORTEDLY ABANDONS 14 CHILDREN DURING DROP-OFF: 'HANDLE THESE KIDS YOURSELF'

A student who was on the bus during the unscheduled stop captured a video of what appears to be Griffin leading the group out of the McDonald’s and back to the bus, as seen in a Twitter post shared by News 8 WROC reporter Christian Garzone.

The woman in the obtained footage is seen wearing a neon green vest and is holding a paper bag.

LONGTIME MINNESOTA SCHOOL BUS DRIVER GETS SPECIAL CASKET

Police reportedly found Griffin after the students were dropped off at school. She was found alone inside the parked bus, passed out and unresponsive. She had a blood-alcohol content that was over the New York State legal limit, according to Lt. Robert Long from the Gates Police Department.

MASSACHUSETTS STUDENTS INSPIRE SCHOOL BUS DRIVER TO RETURN TO COLLEGE, FINISH DEGREE

New York State’s Department of Motor Vehicles says, “A BAC of more than .05 percent is legal evidence that you are impaired, a BAC of .08 percent or higher is evidence of intoxication, and a BAC of .18 percent or more is evidence of aggravated driving while intoxicated.”

Representatives at Gates' Chili Central School District did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, according to WROC, school district officials say Griffin will face several charges, including five counts against Leandra’s Law – a child passenger protection act – and more.