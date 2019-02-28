School bus crashes into North Carolina building, minor injuries reported

Several North Carolina middle school students reportedly sustained minor injuries after the bus they were riding in crashed into a building on Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said 15 students and a driver were heading to Ranson Middle School when, for unknown reasons, the school bus went off the roadway and crashed into a building just north of Charlotte.

“CMS is thankful that no serious injuries have been reported,” the schools said in a statement. “Families of students on board bus #509 were notified, advised of no injuries and arrangements made for safe transportation home or to school.”

Early reports suggest the school bus driver was attempting to avoid another vehicle in the moments before the wreck.

Witnesses told FOX46 Charlotte students were seen leaving the bus via the rear emergency door after the crash.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the incident.